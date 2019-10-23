PHOTOS: Emergency crews responding after vehicle crashed into McFarland home, dispatchers say Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Emergency crews are responding to a crash where a car went into a house, dispatchers said.

MCFARLAND, Wis. - Emergency crews are responding to a crash where a car went into a house, dispatchers said.

Dane County dispatchers said the home is located along the 5400 block of North Pass Street in McFarland. First responders were called to property around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Dispatchers said an ambulance was sent to the property, but did not know if anyone was injured.

