Emergency crews responding after vehicle crashed into McFarland home, dispatchers say
MCFARLAND, Wis. - Emergency crews are responding to a crash where a car went into a house, dispatchers said.
Dane County dispatchers said the home is located along the 5400 block of North Pass Street in McFarland. First responders were called to property around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Dispatchers said an ambulance was sent to the property, but did not know if anyone was injured.
Local And Regional News
