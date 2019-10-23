Programming Notice

Emergency crews responding after vehicle crashed into McFarland home, dispatchers say

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 11:34 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 01:36 PM CDT

Emergency crews are responding to a crash where a car went into a house, dispatchers said.

Dane County dispatchers said the home is located along the 5400 block of North Pass Street in McFarland. First responders were called to property around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Dispatchers said an ambulance was sent to the property, but did not know if anyone was injured.

