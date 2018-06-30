News

Emergency crews respond to Oneida home explosion

ONEIDA, Wis. - Emergency crews have responded to a home explosion in Oneida.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports the blast happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Sgt. Nathan Borman of the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department says early indications suggest the cause of the explosion was a gas leak.

Borman says an adult man has been flown to a local hospital with significant burns. He says another person is "still believed to be missing."

