No injuries after SUV crashes into building in Marshall, police say

MARSHALL, Wis. - No one was hurt after an SUV crashed into a building in Marshall, according to the Marshall Police Department.

The incident happened at a building located at 502 Plaza Drive, which is part of a strip mall in the village.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police said driver hit a decorative pole outside the strip mall which then fell into the building.

The Marshall Police Department is handling the investigation.

