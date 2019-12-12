BREAKING NEWS

Crash reported on icy bridge, drivers asked to avoid part of High Point Road, firefighters say

LIVE: House Judiciary Committee considers H.Res. 755, Articles of Impeachment

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

No injuries after SUV crashes into building in Marshall, police say

By:

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 09:19 AM CST

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 01:33 PM CST

MARSHALL, Wis. - No one was hurt after an SUV crashed into a building in Marshall, according to the Marshall Police Department.

The incident happened at a building located at 502 Plaza Drive, which is part of a strip mall in the village. 

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police said driver hit a decorative pole outside the strip mall which then fell into the building.

The Marshall Police Department is handling the investigation. 

 

