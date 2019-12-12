No injuries after SUV crashes into building in Marshall, police say
MARSHALL, Wis. - No one was hurt after an SUV crashed into a building in Marshall, according to the Marshall Police Department.
The incident happened at a building located at 502 Plaza Drive, which is part of a strip mall in the village.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police said driver hit a decorative pole outside the strip mall which then fell into the building.
The Marshall Police Department is handling the investigation.
