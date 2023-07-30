Madison
Digital Producer
SPRINGFIELD, Wis. -- Emergency crews were battling a garage fire Sunday at a home in the town of Springfield.
Dane County dispatchers said the fire was first reported at around 12:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of Martinsville Road. Fire crews from Cross Plains, Waunakee and Middleton were sent to the scene.
Dispatchers could not confirm if any injuries were reported at the scene.
A News 3 Now crew at the scene said that a barn and a car appeared to be heavily damaged, and fire crews were cleaning debris as of 3 p.m. Sunday.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is made available.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.