Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

News

Elton John to return to Milwaukee in 2020 for farewell tour

Elton John was in Wisconsin last week

By:

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 09:59 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:03 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Elton John is adding another show at Fiserv Forum as part of his sold-out The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, according to a news release.

John is now slated to perform at Fiserv Forum on April 28, 2020. The announcement comes days after John performed Saturday at Fiserv Forum. The tour first began in September 2018 and is slated to conclude in 2021. During the course of the tour, John plans to visit five continents and make multiple appearances in North America.

Marketed as a journey through John's 50-year career, fans can expect to see performances of some of his greatest hits, like "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer" and "Bennie and the Jets."

Tickets go on sale Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. on EltonJohn.com. Fans can also buy VIP passes that include a premium ticket, an on-stage photo with the singer's piano, custom merchandise and more.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration