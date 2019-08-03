Ella's Road to Recovery: a Verona native falls 60 feet in rock climbing accident

MADISON, Wis. - Ella Hall is still recovering from severe injuries she suffered in a rock climbing accident while on a trip to Durango, Colorado in July.

As she was nearing the top of the route, Hall came across poor rock quality and her gear failed causing her to fall 60 feet, according to her family. She did not suffer any brain or spinal cord injuries, but she still has extensive injuries, including a broken right femur and multiple fractures to her pelvis, feet, heels, ankles, jaw, and face.

Her parents, back home in Verona, were alerted about Hall's accident in an Instagram message from her boyfriend, Will. He asked them to call him right away.

"It's a parent's worst nightmare," Hall's father,Tim Hall, said about the moment he found out.

While she is recovering in Colorado, Hall has a support system rooting for her back home.

"Sheryl sent me a message one day that said 'Ella loves hearing your texts and she smiles when I read them to her,'" Doreen Meland, a family friend said.

Hall's aunt created a GoFund Me page to help minimize financial stress on the family during the healing process.

"It's overwhelming in a good way," Tim Hall said. "The outpouring of well-wishes and support have been amazing."

Tim Hall said rock climbing is something that makes his daughter happy and he expects her to return to the outdoors.

"She fell in love with the mountains and that's where she wants to be," Tim Hall said.

Hall had just finished her sophomore year at University of Colorado Boulder and was spending her first summer away from home when the accident happened. She will return to school as soon as she can and has plans to study abroad.

To donate to Ella's Road to Recovery, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jwek6a-ella039s-recovery.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.