Elkhorn police investigating child enticement incident

ELKHORN, Wis. - According to Elkhorn police, a case of child enticement outside of Elkhorn Area Middle School occurred Thursday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, police said that an 11-year-old female was approached by a black minivan with tinted windows while walking home from school on the 500 block of East First Avenue. The driver opened his window slightly and informed the girl that she should get in the van because her father had been in an accident.

The girl continued walking without responding. The van turned around and headed east toward State Highway 11.

According to the police, the van was described as being black with a blue color on the driver's side tailgate with a license plate depicting a sunrise or sunset. The car was driven by a male.

Any individual with information about a vehicle matching the description or any other information should call Elkhorn police at 262-723-2210 and speak with Detective Kim Bass. Interested individuals can also call Walworth County Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Police also encouraged parents to review safety tips with their children.