Elkhorn police identify van seen near brutal sexual assault, still looking for suspect

ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police said on Saturday that they identified a van that was seen near the scene of a sexual assault earlier this week that seriously injured a woman.

Police said in a statement that the van and the individuals that were in the van do not appear to be involved in the attack.

Authorities are still trying to identify the assailant, who was last seen running east from a parking lot on the 10 block of South Lincoln Street, wearing blue jeans and a dark colored top.

Authorities reported earlier this week that the victim left her place of employment shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday and didn't immediately return home. Relatives began looking for her, and when they discovered her vehicle in the parking lot.

Relatives then discovered the victim in the vehicle and phoned 911, police said. The victim was unable to communicate with officers, but it did appear that she was the victim of sexual assault. She was taken to Aurora Lakeland Medical Center for injuries suffered during the attack.

Police urge anyone with information to call the Elkhorn Police Department or the Walworth County Crime Stoppers.