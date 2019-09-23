News

Elementary school 'goes gold' for two children in district with cancer

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 03:05 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 03:07 PM CDT

LANCASTER, Wis. - A Lancaster elementary school is showing its support for two students in the district who have cancer.

In a Facebook post, Lancaster Community Schools shared a photo of students and staff at Winskill Elementary School, many wearing yellow and gold clothing, in the shape of a gold ribbon. A gold ribbon symbolizes childhood cancer awareness.

The post said students were encouraged to "go gold" in support of the two students with cancer. 

Seven-year-old Palmer Wilson was diagnosed with stage-3 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma last year. It's a rare type of cancer affecting the soft tissue. 

Jack Reuter, a third grader at Saint Clement School, has leukemia. Winskill Elementary School students raised more than $3,000 for his care through a penny war fundraiser last school year.

