Elementary school 'goes gold' for two children in district with cancer
LANCASTER, Wis. - A Lancaster elementary school is showing its support for two students in the district who have cancer.
In a Facebook post, Lancaster Community Schools shared a photo of students and staff at Winskill Elementary School, many wearing yellow and gold clothing, in the shape of a gold ribbon. A gold ribbon symbolizes childhood cancer awareness.
The post said students were encouraged to "go gold" in support of the two students with cancer.
Seven-year-old Palmer Wilson was diagnosed with stage-3 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma last year. It's a rare type of cancer affecting the soft tissue.
Jack Reuter, a third grader at Saint Clement School, has leukemia. Winskill Elementary School students raised more than $3,000 for his care through a penny war fundraiser last school year.
