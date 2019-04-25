Electrical fault causes shed fire in town of Dunn

TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. - A town of Dunn shed and all of its contents were destroyed in a fire, according to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

A Dane County sheriff's deputy noticed large amounts of smoke coming from a shed at 4221 County Highway B around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. When first responders arrived at the scene, the shed was engulfed in flames.

People were living in a camper next to the burning shed, according to the release. They were not injured as a result of the fire.

The owners used the shed as storage space, authorities said. The shed and everything that was stored inside is considered a total loss, but officials do not have a damage estimate at this time.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was due to electrical faults and it is not considered suspicious in nature.

The Oregon and McFarland fire departments and emergency medical services responded to the fire.

