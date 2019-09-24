Election security grant program created for Wisconsin clerks

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Elections Commission has created a grant program to help communities that are using outdated and potentially insecure computer equipment to make upgrades before the 2020 election.

The commission voted Tuesday to approve grants of up to $1,200 for qualified applicants.

The commission has determined that election clerks in 215 communities are using only Windows 7 devices. Free security upgrades for that program ends in January, creating security concerns ahead of elections in 2020.

Of the 215 clerks using Windows 7, the commission says about 65 don't have firm plans to replace the equipment after January primarily because of cost concerns.

The goal of the grant program is to make money available to communities to ensure they are compliant with baseline security standards.

Priority will be given to local governments with the highest needs.



