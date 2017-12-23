Elderly woman out of her home after west side fire
No one hurt, house has smoke damage
MADISON, Wis. - An elderly woman will not return to her home Saturday after an afternoon fire caused heavy smoke damage to the west side house.
Firefighters told News 3 they were called to Dale Avenue near University Avenue for reports of a fire. An elderly woman in her 90s ran out her back door and yelled for help before 3 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors took her in and called police.
No one was hurt in the fire. The house sustained heavy smoke damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Local And Regional News
- Crews battle house fire in Sun Prairie
- Elderly woman out of her home after west side fire
- Officials find human remains in burned vehicle
- Wisconsin dairy farmers consider how to turn market around
- Construction begins on gas station destroyed in riots
- Man gets 5 years for robbing NW Wisconsin storage units