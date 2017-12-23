Elderly woman out of her home after west side fire

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - An elderly woman will not return to her home Saturday after an afternoon fire caused heavy smoke damage to the west side house.

Firefighters told News 3 they were called to Dale Avenue near University Avenue for reports of a fire. An elderly woman in her 90s ran out her back door and yelled for help before 3 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors took her in and called police.

No one was hurt in the fire. The house sustained heavy smoke damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

