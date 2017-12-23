News

Elderly woman out of her home after west side fire

No one hurt, house has smoke damage

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 04:20 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - An elderly woman will not return to her home Saturday after an afternoon fire caused heavy smoke damage to the west side house. 

Firefighters told News 3 they were called to Dale Avenue near University Avenue for reports of a fire. An elderly woman in her 90s ran out her back door and yelled for help before 3 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors took her in and called police. 

No one was hurt in the fire. The house sustained heavy smoke damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 
 

