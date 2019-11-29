Elderly woman dies, elderly man injured during Dodge County fire on Thanksgiving

TOWN OF WESTFORD, Wis. - An elderly woman has died and another man is injured after a house fire Thursday night in Dodge County.

Firefighters were called out to the home at N7295 Watercress Lane in the town of Westford around 10:25 p.m., according to Alan Mannel, the fire chief of the Beaver Dame Fire Department.

They arrived to see heavy smoke and fire on the first floor of the home and two people trapped in the basement.

Firefighters helped get an 85-year-old woman out of the home. She later died from her injuries, Mannel said.

A 92-year-old man was able to exit by himself. He is being treated for his injuries.

No firefighters were hurt. One deputy was treated for smoke exposure, Mannel said.

Firefighters from six different departments helped put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.