Elderly veteran still missing after August disappearance

WINTER, Wis. - Norbert "Tony" Dantzman has been missing from the Winter, Wisconsin, area since Thursday, according to a Facebook post.

He was last seen on Aug. 30.

In a Facebook post, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert asked that anyone with information on Dantzman's whereabouts call Sawyer County Sheriff Department at 715-634-5213.

