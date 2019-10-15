Elderly veteran still missing after August disappearance
WINTER, Wis. - Norbert "Tony" Dantzman has been missing from the Winter, Wisconsin, area since Thursday, according to a Facebook post.
He was last seen on Aug. 30.
In a Facebook post, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert asked that anyone with information on Dantzman's whereabouts call Sawyer County Sheriff Department at 715-634-5213.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Suspect shoots man in ear outside Walmart parking lot, arrested at Wisconsin hospital
- ‘We look forward to becoming good neighbors': Workforce housing complex approved in Middleton
- Father of Sandy Hook victim who sued conspiracy theorist awarded $450,000
- Elderly veteran still missing after August disappearance
- Rock County girl dedicates her 10th birthday to raising money for sheriff's K-9 unit
- Wisconsin police officer won't be charged in fatal shooting