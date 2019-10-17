Effort to rename Sun Prairie Post Office in honor of Fire Capt. Cory Barr passes U.S. House

Capt. Cory Barr

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A bill to rename a post office in Sun Prairie in honor of fallen firefighter Capt. Cory Barr has passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Senate passed bipartisan legislation earlier this summer to make the change.

Barr died when a gas leak caused an explosion in downtown Sun Prairie in July 2018. The explosion destroyed several buildings downtown.

Barr is credited with evacuating more than 100 people from the affected area before an explosion erupted.

"I am proud to lead the effort to dedicate and rename the Sun Prairie Post Office as the Fire Captain Cory Barr Post Office. I am grateful for the support from my colleagues in the Wisconsin delegation. This will ensure we all remember Captain Barr and his commitment to serving the Sun Prairie Community, Congressman mark Pocan said. Pocan represents Wisconsin's second congressional district.

Barr was the only person to die in the explosion.

He is survived by a wife and twin daughters.

