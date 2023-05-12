MADISON, Wis. -- Students and educators rallied outside East High School Friday afternoon, calling on Madison Metropolitan School District leaders to do more to make pay competitive with surrounding communities.
The lunch hour demonstration, which coincides with Teacher Appreciation Week, comes amid the district's annual budget process. MMSD's preliminary 2023-2024 budget calls for a 3.5% increase in base wages and an average of 2% in step advancements for a total average pay raise of 5.5%.
That amount, demonstrators argued, is not enough to remain competitive with other Dane County school districts.
"That is not valuing its employees and it's not valuing our students, it is not valuing our community," East High School social studies teacher Kevin Attaway said.
As part of its Schools Madison's Students Deserve campaign, Madison Teachers Inc., the union representing teachers and other educational staff, is calling for routine budgeting for annual cost-of-living increases and a contract pay rate for work beyond regular duties. The union also wants to see the district ensure enough support staff for students' needs and avoid any cuts to school-based positions.
In a statement to News 3 Now, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds lay the blame for the district not being able to provide larger raises with state lawmakers.
"MMSD educators deserve to be valued appropriately for the important work they do and we support their efforts in raising awareness on this very important issue," he wrote. "We agree the 8% cost of living adjustment is an appropriate request, however, after years of chronic regressive state funding for public education, MMSD along with many other school districts across Wisconsin, now face the most challenging budgetary cycle in the history of our state."
LeMonds added the district "is committed to keeping quality educators in Madison, and we continue to do our best to ensure our staff receive the compensation and resources they deserve, while remaining fiscally responsible."
