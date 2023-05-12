Educators, students rally to call for larger raises for MMSD staff
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- Students and educators rallied outside East High School Friday afternoon, calling on Madison Metropolitan School District leaders to do more to make pay competitive with surrounding communities.

The lunch hour demonstration, which coincides with Teacher Appreciation Week, comes amid the district's annual budget process. MMSD's preliminary 2023-2024 budget calls for a 3.5% increase in base wages and an average of 2% in step advancements for a total average pay raise of 5.5%. 

