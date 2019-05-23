UW-Whitewater chooses new chancellor following 2 candidate dropouts

WHITEWATER, Wis. - A new chancellor has been chosen for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, officials said.

The University of Wisconsin System said in a news release Thursday that Dr. Dwight C. Watson, provost and vice president of academic and student affairs at Southwest Minnesota State University has been named the 17th chancellor at UW-Whitewater.

The UW System Board of Regents unanimously approved Watson's appointment Thursday following the recommendation made by a selection committee, according to the release. Watson will start Aug. 1.

Two candidates for the job previously withdrew from consideration. The UW System declined to comment on why they dropped about a week apart.

Former Chancellor Beverly Kopper resigned in December after her husband was banned from campus amid sexual harassment complaints from several women.

According to the release, Watson served four years as the provost at Southwest Minnesota State University, which includes about 7,300 students as part of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System. He focused on student achievement and removing barriers to success. He also designed policies on diversity, inclusion, access and equity. He also has fundraising and government relations expertise.

