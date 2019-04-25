UW-Whitewater chancellor search panel to conduct interviews

MADISON, Wis. - A University of Wisconsin System search committee looking to replace UW-Whitewater's chancellor will conduct interviews this weekend in Chicago.

The committee plans to conduct interviews in a hotel at O'Hare International Airport on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The panel will end Sunday with a meeting with a special regent committee that will ultimately pick finalists.

Regent policy calls for the special committee to interview the finalists and along with system President Ray Cross make a hiring recommendation to the full Board of Regents.

Former UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper resigned in December after her husband was banned from campus amid sexual harassment complaints from several women.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.