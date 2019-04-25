BREAKING NEWS

UW-Whitewater chancellor search panel to conduct interviews

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 10:02 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 10:02 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A University of Wisconsin System search committee looking to replace UW-Whitewater's chancellor will conduct interviews this weekend in Chicago.

The committee plans to conduct interviews in a hotel at O'Hare International Airport on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The panel will end Sunday with a meeting with a special regent committee that will ultimately pick finalists.

Regent policy calls for the special committee to interview the finalists and along with system President Ray Cross make a hiring recommendation to the full Board of Regents.

Former UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper resigned in December after her husband was banned from campus amid sexual harassment complaints from several women.

 

