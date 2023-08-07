Without students attending this fall, plans are underway for the Richland School District to buy East Hall to use as a charter school.

RICHLAND, Wis. --  Students of UW-Platteville's Richland campus are preparing for a future where they will need to attend different campuses while plans for the Richland campus' future remain up in the air after the UW System closed the campus this July. 

Former Richland campus student Jackson Kinney says he was disappointed to hear the campus was closing.