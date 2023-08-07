RICHLAND, Wis. -- Students of UW-Platteville's Richland campus are preparing for a future where they will need to attend different campuses while plans for the Richland campus' future remain up in the air after the UW System closed the campus this July.
Former Richland campus student Jackson Kinney says he was disappointed to hear the campus was closing.
"My grandparents attended college here and so did my dad, and so it's kind of a family thing," Kinney said.
He heard the news in November of last year. Kinney was a sophomore at the time.
"We found out the unfortunate news that there would no longer be in person learning coming up at the Richland campus," Kinney said. "This campus means a lot to a lot of people. It has served generations of families and members of this community and beyond and it's just been a wonderful place for education and learning and growing for the community."
The Richland School District has plans to buy a piece of the old campus. Wisconsin Public Radio reported that a sale of East Hall was agreed upon by the district and Richland County Board of Supervisors in June. In the proposed deal, the district would pay $150,000.
However, Chairman Marty Brewer told WPR movement has been slow, saying everyone is "...waiting for the other guy to blink."
The University of Wisconsin System has a 75-year lease agreement with Richland County for the campus. It was signed in 1967.
The two-year college had been absorbed into UW-Platteville as a branch campus in 2018. At the time, many believed the four-year state universities would breath new life into the two-year campuses, which had seen declining enrollment over the prior decade. However, that did not happen in Richland.
Kinney says it's unfortunate for a city which takes pride in the institution.
"There's a tremendous amount of pride in that campus, this town, this community and having a college here... it's been a big deal," Kinney said.
UW-Platteville Richland student Brody Smith says he too was disappointed in the move to close the Richland campus. Smith had planned on spending his sophomore year in Richland before moving on to a four-year university.
He says saving money and being close to home were the main reason for going to Richland in the first place.
"This campus is pretty affordable, so it was a pretty easy decision," Smith said.
Smith and Kinney now plan to attend other UW schools this fall. Smith will attend UW-Whitewater, while Kinney plans to attend UW-La Crosse. Both say it would have "felt wrong" to go to UW-Platteville's main campus after feeling left behind by the university and it's decision to close it's branch in Richland.
