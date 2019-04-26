UW-Oshkosh investigates, calls forum over racist images

Gwen Sung/CNNMoney

MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh officials are investigating racist images circulating on social media involving students.

Chancellor Andrew Leavitt says university officials learned early Friday morning of photos posted to Twitter showing a whiteboard sign in an off-campus house that said "No Liberals, Jews, Muslims, Queers or Hmongs." Another photo showed a swastika hanging on the wall during a party at the house.

Leavitt says the dean of students and university police spoke with two students who live at the house on Friday.

Leavitt says students have a constitutional right to say what they want but investigators are looking into whether they disrupted the university, threatened or harassed anyone. Sanctions can include expulsion.

Leavitt convened a public forum Friday afternoon to discuss the images. He says several hundred students attended.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.