UW-Madison: Use of nooses during climate protest 'misguided, hurtful'

MADISON, Wis. - Officials with the University of Wisconsin-Madison said protesters who used nooses during a climate change protest Friday morning were "misguided, hurtful."

In a statement, UW-Madison said two people taking part in a protest at the corner of Park Street and University Avenue wore nooses as a means of protest.

"Nooses are a hateful symbol, with deep impacts to our students, faculty, staff and community," university officials wrote. "Their use to amplify any issue is misguided, hurtful and contrary to UW-Madison's values of civility, respect and inclusion."

Staff from UWPD, Student Life, the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement have responded to the scene to talk with protestors about the impact of their actions and provide support for UW community members, according to a news release.

After speaking with staff and bystanders, the protesters chose to remove the nooses and leave, officials said.

The university said anyone seeking support or resources in the wake of the incident is encouraged to call Student Life at 608-263-5700 or email dean@studentlife.wisc.edu.

