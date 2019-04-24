Team of graduate students at UW-Madison cited in Mueller report

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Several graduate students at the University of Wisconsin Madison had some of their research cited in the Mueller report.

The Mueller Report is a 448-page document, put together by special counsel Robert Mueller, that looked into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The research by UW-Madison students can be found on page 27, footnote 71, according to a release from the university. It focuses on how Russia influences news reports in the United States.

The lead author of the research is Josephine Lukito. She was in the middle of an exam when she got the news on Twitter.

“It took a long time for the importance to sink in,” Lukito said in the news release. “I probably didn’t really process how awesome it was until that evening.”

Lukito was born and raised in New York City but came to Madison four years ago to pursue a doctorate in mass communications, according to the university. She says she is thrilled that her research is serving as a reminder for news organizations to check their sources, especially those found on Twitter.

Other members helping on this research team are Larisa Doroshenko, Sang Jung Kim, Prathusha Sarma, Min-Hsin Su, Jiyoun Suk, Chau Tong, Yiping Xia, Yini Zhang and Chris Wells.

