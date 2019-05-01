School District of Milton superintendent says he will resign at end of school year

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MILTON, Wis. - Two members of the Milton School Board plan to resign at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

The resignations of Superintendent Tim Schigur and Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Scheutz were announced Wednesday morning.

Board members say Schigur and Schuetz made the decision to resign and neither were removed from their positions.

"I am gratful for their leadership. For all of their hard work. And most of all, their ongoing commitment to making things better here at the School District of Milton," Joe Martin, the newly elected president of the Milton School Board.

The resignations come after a third-party investigator was hired to look into multiple allegations of misconduct among the board, including how stipends were handled. The concern was that stipends worth more than $30,000 were paid to district employees without board approval. Two stipends were given to Schigur and Schuetz.

The third party investigator, Lori Lubinsky, found no intentional wrongdoing on the part of anyone.

"The past several months have presented many different challenges for our board of education. We are as a school board directly responsible for creating some of those challenges and must now own them," Martin said.

Martin added that the school district and the community are better because of the leadership of Schigur and Schuetz.

The resignations also follow calls from the public for more transparency within the district.

Milton resident Chuck Jackson ran a half-page ad in the Janesville Gazette in March. The ad called out district leaders for accepting lump-sum stipends.

The academic year ends on June 30. The board will meet over the next few weeks to start the process of filling the vacancies left behind by Schigur and Schuetz. Martin says the board will be looking for internal and external candidates.

"Our school district has gone through leadership changes in the past and I am confident that our staff will manage this change as succesfully as we have in the past," Martin added.

