Regents OK millions in UW-Madison tuition hikes

Posted: Dec 07, 2018 10:28 AM CST

Updated: Dec 07, 2018 10:28 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin System regents are signing off on millions of dollars of tuition increases for out-of-state and graduate students at UW-Madison over the next two academic years.

The plan calls for raising non-resident undergraduate tuition $810 and $828 to generate about $16 million in additional revenue.

Increases in the university's professional schools include raising School of Business tuition by nearly 10 percent annually, generating about $1.7 million; raising tuition for resident medical doctor students by 5 percent annually and non-resident students by 8 percent annually; and increasing tuition for law students by $2,000 annually, generating about $1.2 million per year.

The regents approved the increases unanimously without any discussion at a meeting Friday on the UW-La Crosse campus.

 

