Reedsburg schools push back start date to Monday due to 'dangerous' driving conditions

REEDSBURG, Wis. - The School District of Reedsburg has pushed back classes by almost a full week because of flooding in the area.

School officials said the new first day of school will be Monday. The main reason for the closure is because of road flooding and unsafe driving conditions. School officials said school buildings are clean, dry and safe.

An important update from the School District of Reedsburg. The bottom line is that we are simply unable to start school... Posted by School District of Reedsburg on Wednesday, September 5, 2018

"Getting students and staff to and from our school buildings in a safe manner is a critical element of our work," a release from the school said. "The number of roads that are officially closed because of flood waters, damaged bridges and unsafe surfaces causes us great concern."

Officials added that the 4K and 5K orientation will be moved to Monday and keep to the original schedule.