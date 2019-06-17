New group forms to fight for UW funding
MADISON, Wis. - A new group is forming to push for ending a University of Wisconsin System tuition freeze and more state funding for UW-Madison.
Badgers United launched Monday. The board of directors includes former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig, a UW-Madison alumnus. John and Tashia Morgridge, alumni who have donated millions of dollars to the campus, also sit on the board.
Republican lawmakers have kept tuition rates for in-state students frozen since 2013. The GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee in May approved a proposal in Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budget that extends the freeze for another two years.
System President Ray Cross called the reduction a "kick in the shins."
