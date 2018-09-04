Montello School District closed for first week of class due to flooding

Channel3000.com file photo

MONTELLO, Wis. - The Montello School District has canceled its first week of classes due to flooding in the area.

School officials announced Monday they were canceling classes for Tuesday due to flooding on Highway 22, which they say is an access point for about a third of all students. The school then announced Tuesday they are canceling classes for the full week.

Montello has received 16.2 inches of rainfall, which school officials say is the largest in the state.

School officials also noted that while the sewer system is functioning at full capacity, the addition of nearly 1,000 students and staff could compromise the system.

The school district is currently scheduled to open on Monday. Officials hope to share a comprehensive plan to students and parents by Thursday.

"Your children's safety is our top concern," Superintendent Marggie Banker said. "This decision was difficult but we believe it allows us to monitor the current conditions and safely welcome students on Monday"