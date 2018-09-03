Education

Montello School District cancels classes Tuesday due to flooding

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 11:01 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 12:30 PM CDT

MONTELLO, Wis. - The Montello School District has canceled classes Tuesday due to flooding. 

Officials with the district posted the alert on their website Monday saying all classes will be canceled Tuesday. 

The Montello Police Department said the closures are related to the closure of Highway 22. 

