MMSD fills Mary Burke's vacant seat on school board

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Metropolitan School District has filled the seat left vacant by Mary Burke.

According to the MMSD website, Savion Castro is the newest member of the board and is assigned to seat 2.

Burke announced she was stepping down from her position for personal and professional commitments earlier this month. She was a board member for seven years.

Castro's term on the board lasts through April 2020. He has been assigned elementary and middle schools, according to the website.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.