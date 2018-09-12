Milton School District to hold community meeting in hopes of new referendum

MILTON, Wis. - The Milton School District is making its third try for a referendum in the last two years. This time, it's asking the community what upgrades they'd like to see.

The district is holding a planning event Wednesday night, starting with a tour of the high school at 5:45 p.m. and a workshop to brainstorm ideas at 6:30 p.m.

The efforts to get the community involved come after a $69.9 million referendum failed during last November's election, with 55% of people in the district voting against it. The pricetag on that referendum was $17 million less than a previous referendum attempt in 2016, which also failed.

The board has until Jan. 22 to approve a resolution to get a referendum on the ballot next April.