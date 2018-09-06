Milton girls swim team coach resigns amid internal investigation

MILTON, Wis. - A School District of Milton employee has resigned amid allegations that she violated district policy, school officials said.

Sheila Price, who was the director of nutritional services and the head coach of the Red Hawk Girls Swim Team, resigned Tuesday, according to a statement received Thursday from the School District of Milton administrators.

The school district said it became aware on Aug. 24 of alleged violations of district policy involving Price.

Officials said the alleged violations were not of a criminal nature, did not involve any students, nor did they have anything to do with the swim team. While the allegations were being investigated by the human resources department, Price was placed on nondisciplinary paid administrative leave.

Price resigned on Tuesday, 11 days after the district became aware of the allegations, officials said.

Assistant nutrition team supervisor Michael Gosdeck has been named interim director of Nutritional Services, and Assistant Coach Lindsey Hassenfelt has been named interim head coach of the Red Hawk Girls Swim Team.

"Out of respect for the privacy of all individuals involved in this personnel issue, The School District

of Milton will have no further comment on this matter," the statement said.