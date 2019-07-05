Mary Burke to step down from Madison School Board

MADISON, Wis. - Madison school board member Mary Burke is stepping down from her position.

Burke has been a board member for the past seven years. In a news release, she cited personal and professional commitments for the reason she is stepping down.

“I am proud of the progress we’ve made and acknowledge the work still to be done. I have faith that the board will hire a great new superintendent, pass a transformative referendum and continue towards fulfilling our mission of every student graduating college, career and community-ready,” Burke said in a news release.

Board President Gloria Reyes thanked Burke for her service to the Madison Metropolitan School District.

“She has been a steady leader on this board, an advocate for public education, a mentor, and a dedicated public servant,” Reyes said in the release.

The board will discuss the process of filling Burke’s seat at its meeting Monday.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.