Madison school board to hold first meeting with new members

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education will take its first meeting with three new members on the broad Monday.

The school board plans to meet at 6 p.m. at Chavez Elementary, but it will host a reception 45 minutes beforehand to allow the community to meet face-to-face with board members.

It’s a rainy start to the day, but once you’re off work, @MMSDschools school board will meet here at Chavez Elem. for their 1st meeting w/ a brand new cast. There’s a reception @ 5:15, giving you a chance for some face time with people who help run your child’s school. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/dpQHOmwzmd — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 29, 2019

"It's so important to Madison how our public schools are serving our students and our community," said Mary Burke, the current board of education president. "I'd encourage people to come out to our meetings. Get in touch with board members through email if you can't come to the meetings. We welcome the engagement."

After the reception, the board plans to get down to business.

The board’s first big task will be setting a budget for the 2019-2020 school year.

Other goals for the year include continuing a culture of safety and respect at the schools, and they also want to further their black excellence programs.

The board is also planning on getting a referendum on the ballot next year. Previously the district has said they will ask for between $30 and $70 million per high school.

Burke said that money is needed.

"We also have the plan for a big new facilities referendum that would invest in all four of our Madison high schools, which right now have an average age of 75 years," Burke said. "They're really in need of both maintenance and revitalization, and we think November of 2020 will be a great time to take that to the community."

If you can't make it to Chavez Elementary Monday to get your voice heard on these issues, there will be more meetings on the road.

Burke said the board is planning for at least three meetings like this, but depending on how the community responds, they may do more.



