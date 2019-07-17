Due to extreme heat, MMSD summer schools to close on Friday

FreeImages.com/Rob Gonyea

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Metropolitan School District is closing all summer school programs on Friday.

District staff posted about the closure on Facebook.

The decision to close will also impact all enrichment courses, extended school year (ESY) programs, YRC programs and Madison School and Community Recreation activities at summer school sites.

You can find a status of all other MSCR programs by visiting the organization's website by clicking on this link or calling 608-204-3000.

For day care programs housed at MMSD sites, families should contact their day care provider for specific information, according to the post.

All programming will remain open on Thursday, but sites will implement their cool weather plans to address the warm buildings throughout the afternoon.

Staff will make use of extra fans, ensure students stay hydrated, adjust plans in the classroom and access air-conditioned or cooler spaces in the building throughout the day.

The district also will not penalize students for missing school on Friday, if families decide to keep them at home.



