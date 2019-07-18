Education

DPI providing $6.5 million in mental health services to Wisconsin schools

Posted: Jul 18, 2019

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is providing 120 Wisconsin public schools with millions of dollars in mental health funding. 

Officials with DPI said $6.5 million will be given to schools to help students receive care from mental health providers, as well as participate in educational experiences related to mental health. 

The money came from a grant from the School-Based Mental Health Services Grant Program. 

Officials expect the money will help nearly 120,000 students receive mental health services at school or from a community provider. 

A list of the schools receiving money from the grant can be found here

 

