DPI providing $6.5 million in mental health services to Wisconsin schools
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is providing 120 Wisconsin public schools with millions of dollars in mental health funding.
Officials with DPI said $6.5 million will be given to schools to help students receive care from mental health providers, as well as participate in educational experiences related to mental health.
The money came from a grant from the School-Based Mental Health Services Grant Program.
Officials expect the money will help nearly 120,000 students receive mental health services at school or from a community provider.
A list of the schools receiving money from the grant can be found here.
