Cross makes case for UW capital budget

MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin officials are imploring Republicans to spend more than a billion dollars on building projects across the UW System.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' capital budget calls for about $1.1 billion for system projects, including upgrading classrooms and renovating buildings, including Camp Randall Stadium.

Republicans on the state Building Commission rejected the entire capital budget in March. The spending plan now sits before the Legislature's finance committee without a commission endorsement. The GOP controls the committee.

UW System President Ray Cross and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank held a news conference Tuesday at UW-Madison's 116-year-old Agricultural Hall in hopes of convincing Republicans who control the committee to approve the system's portion of the budget.

Cross said 60 percent of the system's buildings are between 40 and 75 years old. He says the system needs better facilities to continue to attract and retain talent that employers need.

