Confirmed case of whooping cough reported in Grant County school district

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - There has been a confirmed case of whooping cough in a Grant County school district, according to a letter sent to parents this week.

The Platteville School District sent letters to parents Wednesday saying the Grant County Health Department is investigating the case of pertussis, or whooping cough. Pertussis is caused by a bacteria and affects the airways. It is spread person-to-person through coughing and sneezing.

In the letter, parents were asked to watch for possible symptoms of the illness and if present, contact medical providers to see if testing or treatment is necessary.

Grant County Health Department Director Jeff Kindrai said the department has had 12 reports of whooping cough county-wide this year. Three were confirmed, eight were ruled out and one is currently listed as suspect, or unconfirmed. In 2018, there were 41 reports of whooping cough in the county and 38 in 2017.

Pertussis starts out much like a cold, with a runny nose, a mild irritating cough and possibly a low-grade fever for one to two weeks, according to the letter. The illness can progress into spells of explosive coughing and is commonly followed by vomiting and exhaustion.

Parents in the Platteville school district whose child has a cough should contact their child's doctor, the letter said. It is especially important to call a doctor if the child has a cough and a weakened immune system or other health condition that may be worsened by pertussis, such as moderate to severe asthma.

Officials said that to help prevent pertussis, make sure all family members are up-to-date with pertussis vaccinations.

