15-year-old who accidentally shot teen on bus let inside La Follette via side door, principal says

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison high school principal whose school was locked down following a shooting on Madison's east side said the shooter was let inside the school by another student.

In a letter to families, La Follette Principal Sean Storch said the armed 15-year-old who accidentally shot a 16-year-old on a Madison Metro bus Wednesday was on school grounds for a brief period of time at the end of the school day.

A student let the boy into the school through a side door, which is against the school's safety protocol, he said.

"I want you to know that any case involving possession of a firearm at school results in an immediate recommendation for expulsion," Storch wrote. "It is important to note that the student made no threat to the school. We are also taking follow up actions with the student who opened the door, and are reinforcing our expectations and safety procedures with students and staff."

Police said the 15-year-old was handling the gun on the bus near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Monona Drive at about 4 p.m. Wednesday when the gun accidentally discharged, causing a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the 16-year-old's leg. The shooter ran, and police looked for him overnight Wednesday. He surrendered to police Thursday morning.

The teen suspected of firing the gun is a student in the Madison Metropolitan School District but doesn't attend La Follette, police said.

