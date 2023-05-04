The School District of Beloit is going ahead with what it calls a difficult decision to downsize and reorganize.

The district's school board voted earlier this week to approve a reorganization proposed by Superintendent Willie Garrison that will effectively shut down two middle schools -- McNeel Intermediate School and Cunningham Intermediate School -- and send those students to other schools in the district.

