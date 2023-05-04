BELOIT, Wis. -- The School District of Beloit is going ahead with what it calls a difficult decision to downsize and reorganize.
The district's school board voted earlier this week to approve a reorganization proposed by Superintendent Willie Garrison that will effectively shut down two middle schools -- McNeel Intermediate School and Cunningham Intermediate School -- and send those students to other schools in the district.
As part of the plan approved Tuesday, McNeel Intermediate students in 6th through 8th grades will move to Aldrich Intermediate and Cunningham Intermediate students in 6th through 8th grades will move to Fruzen Intermediate at the start of the new school year in the fall.
In April, the board approved returning 4th and 5th grade students to the district's six elementary schools -- a move the district says was necessary in order to keep all six elementary schools open.
Garrison told the board on Tuesday night that the move to shift 6th through 8th graders at McNeel and Cunningham Intermediate was needed due to declining student enrollment.
"It was also very important to make these difficult decisions through the lens of what will benefit our students and their academic success," Garrison said.
It's possible additional reorganization could be coming to the district in the future, Garrison added.
"This approach needs to be revisited annually and could lead to other reconfiguration conversations," Garrison said. "Additionally, it is our hope that a decline in student enrollment has plateaued and more families will continue to return to our district."
Garrison added that the district will look at decreasing the mileage requirements that dictate which students have access to transportation to school. Right now, the district's policy says elementary students who live farther than one mile from their school and intermediate students who live more than two miles from their school are eligible for school transportation. High school students aren't eligible for transportation.
Garrison wants to drop those limits to a half-mile for elementary students and a mile for intermediate students, while also opening the possibility of providing transportation for high schoolers, saying he believes students would be more successful in school if they had more access to transportation that could get them to school reliably.
The district is working with local bus companies to see if those plans could be in place by the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
