MADISON, Wis. -- With school starting for most students in the next couple of weeks, experts say now is the time to start adjusting bedtimes.
Getting kids back into routines they are used to during the school year will help ease them into the transition once it's time to get back into the classroom.
Dr. Steve Barczi, a professor of medicine at UW Health, said making a few small changes during the weeks leading up to the school year will go a long way.
"Most people project that if you can even just shift a child's bedtime by maybe 15 minutes everyday or a couple days, until you move them back let's say that hour that they need to be back to be able to be prepared for school, that's a good gauge," Barczi said.
Dr. Barczi also mentioned that children respond well with consistency and routines.
"Consistency in bed time and wake time is really important and that can begin before school actually starts," Barczi said.
A couple of tips to remember as kids transition from summer hours to a school routine include identifying the child's sleep needs; which means how much sleep they should be getting every night. Dr. Barczi said for elementary school children that is in the nine to 12 hour range. For older kids in it's closer to eight to nine hours.
Another tip is to make sure they have good sleep hygiene, meaning they have a comfortable environment to sleep in.
News 3 Now and Channel3000 are your back-to-school resource ahead of the upcoming school year. For complete back-to-school coverage, click or tap here.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.