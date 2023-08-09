We've seen multiple headlines in the last year about young athletes suffering from cardiac arrest. Here's what parents should know as their kids get ready to go back to school and the fall sports season.
MADISON, Wis. -- Cardiac arrest is something we've seen in the news lately, with athletes like Damar Hamlin and Bronny James both suffering from the sudden health issue.
There are more than 200,000 cases of cardiac arrest every year in the United States, so knowing some potential warning signs can only help keep you and your kids healthy.
Dr. David Bernhardt of UW Health says those warning signs can include chest pain or heart racing when exercising or your exercise tolerance may be down, meaning you're struggling to keep up with competitors on the field when you feel like you should be able to. It's good to know your family history as well.
Dr. Bernhardt says if a cardiac episode were to happen during a sporting event, there are two things we should know how to do.
"The two things are to know CPR -- I think everyone should be trained in CPR -- and everyone should be trained in how to use a defibrillator. They're not that hard to use. Then we just need to make sure there is defibrillator access at every venue where there are people at risk," Dr. Bernhardt said.
Sudden collapse and death can come with cardiac arrest, but those instances are rare.
One way to get ahead of potential cardiac events is to get a sports physical for your kids before they start playing their sports. That's the time when you can talk to a health professional about any potential warning signs.
