We've seen multiple headlines in the last year about young athletes suffering from cardiac arrest. Here's what parents should know as their kids get ready to go back to school and the fall sports season.

MADISON, Wis. -- Cardiac arrest is something we've seen in the news lately, with athletes like Damar Hamlin and Bronny James both suffering from the sudden health issue.

There are more than 200,000 cases of cardiac arrest every year in the United States, so knowing some potential warning signs can only help keep you and your kids healthy.