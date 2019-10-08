All fourth-grade classrooms in Wisconsin can order free tree seedlings from DNR

Courtesy DNR

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources posted on Facebook, reminding people of the state statute that, starting this week, every fourth-grade class can order free tree seedlings from its Forestry Program.

Teachers can fill out this application online to order.

According to the Facebook post, anyone can buy seedlings to help reduce erosion, protect watersheds from floods, reduce ozone and benefit the environment.

