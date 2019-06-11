Editorial: A parks champion with a park

MADISON, Wis. -

It was as fitting an honor as could be. Last week, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, members of the Dane County Board and the Park Commission renamed Lake Farm County Park the William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park. If anyone deserves to have a park named after them it is Bill Lunney.

The recognition comes as Lunney completes 32 years on the Park Commission. And that’s just part of his 50 years of service to Dane County. But it’s an important part and among the most meaningful to Lunney who has worked tirelessly and passionately on behalf of a parks system he deeply loves. His contributions are many, including founding the Foundation for Dane County Parks with his wife Judie Pfeifer, a labor of love that will continue.

It was wonderful to see so many family and friends at last week’s event, as it will be wonderful to visit William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park forever.

