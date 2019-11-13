Edgewood College soccer, lacrosse teams moving to new venue

2015 file photo

MADISON, Wis. - Edgewood College will have its first dedicated home venue for its soccer and lacrosse teams next fall.

According to a news release from the school, Edgewood's teams will practice and play at Reddan Soccer Park in Verona starting in the fall of 2020.

The new home is a result of a partnership with the Madison Area Youth Soccer Association, and by the fall, the new field will have stands, a press box and a scoreboard. Reddan Field will use existing lighting and parking, according to the release.

Edgewood's baseball and softball teams already have their home fields in Verona.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.