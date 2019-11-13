Edgewood College soccer, lacrosse teams moving to new venue
MADISON, Wis. - Edgewood College will have its first dedicated home venue for its soccer and lacrosse teams next fall.
According to a news release from the school, Edgewood's teams will practice and play at Reddan Soccer Park in Verona starting in the fall of 2020.
The new home is a result of a partnership with the Madison Area Youth Soccer Association, and by the fall, the new field will have stands, a press box and a scoreboard. Reddan Field will use existing lighting and parking, according to the release.
Edgewood's baseball and softball teams already have their home fields in Verona.
