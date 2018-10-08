News

Edgewood College recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 06:46 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 06:51 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Edgewood College recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day Monday on by making a land recognition statement in honor of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

The private Catholic college's campus rests on sacred Ho-Chunk burial lands. In acknowledgement of Native Americans' long history in Wisconsin, the school recognized the day as Indegenous Peoples' Day, rather than Columbus Day.

A ceremony was held for the land recognition statement, which included a drum circle ceremony and comments from college and Ho-Chunk leaders.

According to Elliott Funmaker Sr., the leader of the Wisconsin Dells Singers, the ceremony represented a growing relationship between the communities.

"Indigenous day for the Ho-Chunk people means that, every day, you have to live your life in a good way, like the creator intended," said Funmaker. "That means that everybody that is a different color, we are all the same. We all have red blood."

The institution joins the city of Madison, which has been recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day since 2005.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration