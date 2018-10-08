Edgewood College recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day

MADISON, Wis. - Edgewood College recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day Monday on by making a land recognition statement in honor of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

The private Catholic college's campus rests on sacred Ho-Chunk burial lands. In acknowledgement of Native Americans' long history in Wisconsin, the school recognized the day as Indegenous Peoples' Day, rather than Columbus Day.

A ceremony was held for the land recognition statement, which included a drum circle ceremony and comments from college and Ho-Chunk leaders.

According to Elliott Funmaker Sr., the leader of the Wisconsin Dells Singers, the ceremony represented a growing relationship between the communities.

"Indigenous day for the Ho-Chunk people means that, every day, you have to live your life in a good way, like the creator intended," said Funmaker. "That means that everybody that is a different color, we are all the same. We all have red blood."

The institution joins the city of Madison, which has been recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day since 2005.