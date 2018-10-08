Edgewood College recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day
MADISON, Wis. - Edgewood College recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day Monday on by making a land recognition statement in honor of the Ho-Chunk Nation.
The private Catholic college's campus rests on sacred Ho-Chunk burial lands. In acknowledgement of Native Americans' long history in Wisconsin, the school recognized the day as Indegenous Peoples' Day, rather than Columbus Day.
A ceremony was held for the land recognition statement, which included a drum circle ceremony and comments from college and Ho-Chunk leaders.
According to Elliott Funmaker Sr., the leader of the Wisconsin Dells Singers, the ceremony represented a growing relationship between the communities.
"Indigenous day for the Ho-Chunk people means that, every day, you have to live your life in a good way, like the creator intended," said Funmaker. "That means that everybody that is a different color, we are all the same. We all have red blood."
The institution joins the city of Madison, which has been recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day since 2005.
Local And Regional News
