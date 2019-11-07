Edgewood College partners with Boys & Girls Club
MADISON, Wis. - Edgewood College is committing more than $15,000 to enrichment opportunities for students who are a part of the Boys & Girls Club's college readiness program.
Edgewood officials signed that agreement Wednesday.
The money will help students continue on a path to success, giving them access to dedicated advising services and providing office space for Boys & Girls Club staff to work with them on Edgewood's campus.
"It just allows us to better support more of a wrap-around style to ensure our students have access to tools, resources and support that they need to make sure they make it to the finish line," said Glenna Scholle-Malone, assistant vice president of College Persistence and Special Projects.
There are more than 45 students at Edgewood who began their college careers through the Boys & Girls Club AVID/TOPS program.
