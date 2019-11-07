Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan, antenna project details for over-the-air viewers

News

Edgewood College partners with Boys & Girls Club

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 09:17 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 09:17 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Edgewood College is committing more than $15,000 to enrichment opportunities for students who are a part of the Boys & Girls Club's college readiness program. 

Edgewood officials signed that agreement Wednesday. 

The money will help students continue on a path to success, giving them access to dedicated advising services and providing office space for Boys & Girls Club staff to work with them on Edgewood's campus.

"It just allows us to better support more of a wrap-around style to ensure our students have access to tools, resources and support that they need to make sure they make it to the finish line," said Glenna Scholle-Malone, assistant vice president of College Persistence and Special Projects.

There are more than 45 students at Edgewood who began their college careers through the Boys & Girls Club AVID/TOPS program.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration