Edgewood College partners with Boys & Girls Club

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Edgewood College is committing more than $15,000 to enrichment opportunities for students who are a part of the Boys & Girls Club's college readiness program.

Edgewood officials signed that agreement Wednesday.

The money will help students continue on a path to success, giving them access to dedicated advising services and providing office space for Boys & Girls Club staff to work with them on Edgewood's campus.

"It just allows us to better support more of a wrap-around style to ensure our students have access to tools, resources and support that they need to make sure they make it to the finish line," said Glenna Scholle-Malone, assistant vice president of College Persistence and Special Projects.

There are more than 45 students at Edgewood who began their college careers through the Boys & Girls Club AVID/TOPS program.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.