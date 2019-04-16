Edgerton says homeowners are responsible for repairs after six homes test positive for lead in water

EDGERTON, Wis. - The city of Edgerton says homeowners will be held responsible for making necessary repairs after six houses tested positive for lead in their water.

The test, done in the fall of 2018 as a portion of a mandatory yearly test, showed six homes out of a sample size of 40 to have lead.

"Certainly we are concerned about the implications for all aspects of what that means for our citizens," said Edgerton City Administrator Ramona Flanigan.

Flanigan says the city also tested at distribution sites and wells, but found no traces of lead. Flanigan says the issue is actually common for older homes. She says the city has been in contact with the people impacted.

"It’s a big priority," Flanigan said. "We’re doing everything we can to notify the public, to educate the public how to deal with this issues."

Flanigan says she recommends anyone with a home built before the 1980s purchase a water testing kit.

She says the homes with lead issues will have to purchase water filters or pay to replace the pipes.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.