Edgerton police urge cleanup for abandoned vehicles, junk on the street

EDGERTON, Wis. - In an effort to clean up city streets, Edgerton police are urging citizens to take care of abandoned vehicles and other junk left out in the open.

According to a post on the Edgerton Police Department's Facebook page, police have been receiving calls reporting abandoned vehicles throughout the area, along with the storage of "junk" left on the street.

Edgerton police said an ordinance prohibits abandoned vehicles left out in the open for 48 hours or more. As for private property, the ordinance prohibits cars from being in the public eye for five days or more.

Officials said they plan on sending out letters starting Aug. 1 to people who have abandoned or disabled vehicles and other junk stored out in the open. Homeowners will be held responsible and fined for tenants who store these items.

