Edgerton man arrested for 7th OWI

MADISON, Wis. - An Edgerton man was arrested in the Ho Chunk Casino parking lot for his seventh OWI offense Saturday.

Dustin Morey, 43, was parked in his pickup truck with two children when Madison police were called to the lot Saturday afternoon. Officers found that one of the children had attempted to jump out of the truck's window to escape riding with a drunk driver.

Morey was taken into custody and brought to the hospital, where he caused $3,000 worth of damage to a bed. Morey was then taken to jail.

He has been charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, operating with a revoked license, resisting and obstructing, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.