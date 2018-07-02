Edgerton man arrested for 7th OWI
MADISON, Wis. - An Edgerton man was arrested in the Ho Chunk Casino parking lot for his seventh OWI offense Saturday.
Dustin Morey, 43, was parked in his pickup truck with two children when Madison police were called to the lot Saturday afternoon. Officers found that one of the children had attempted to jump out of the truck's window to escape riding with a drunk driver.
Morey was taken into custody and brought to the hospital, where he caused $3,000 worth of damage to a bed. Morey was then taken to jail.
He has been charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, operating with a revoked license, resisting and obstructing, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Local And Regional News
- State looks to Farm Bill to address fake organic imports
- 'Something goes kind of wrong with that process': Zika virus linked to miscarriages, stillbirths
- Police: $58K worth of heroin seized during drug probe into local drug dealings
- Feeling like triple digits again for Fourth of July
- Milwaukee seeks to lower $6M stop-and-search settlement
- Motorcycle crash results in Med Flight rescue