Edgerton family, pets safe after home catches fire

EDGERTON, Wis. - An Edgerton family and its pets were able to safely escape a house fire.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the family's laundry room, according to Randall Pickering, the chief of the Edgerton Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the laundry room, but other rooms experienced extensive smoke damage, Pickering said.

Firefighters said the fire was put out quickly.

The fire closed parts of Highway 59 for more than an hour.

The family is staying with relatives until the damage is cleaned up, Pickering said.

